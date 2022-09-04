Kansas soccer’s four-game winning streak was snapped when the Missouri Tigers beat the Jayhawks 2-1 in Columbia, Missouri.
Missouri freshman midfielder Keegan Good stepped up in the biggest ways to lead her team past Kansas in the 24th version of the Border Showdown. Good was able to find her first and second career goals today, as both were needed for Missouri to avoid a draw in a match that they dictated.
In the first minute, the Tigers stirred up trouble in the Kansas back line as they put a shot on goal that was saved by senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar. The following corner kick was nearly scored by Missouri as well.
The Jayhawks opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a scream from super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers from outside of the box. Childers took all of the space that Missouri’s back line allotted then let loose from 20 yards out, finding the back of the net to go up 1-0.
While going into halftime up 1-0, the Childers goal was the only shot on goal for Kansas in the first half. Meanwhile, Pasar made five saves. Missouri earned four corner kicks to the Kansas one. All of these first-half stats kept Missouri optimistic for a 2nd half comeback.
The energy of the game was shifted on a corner kick that the Jayhawks gave up.
Though they managed to get the initial set piece away from major damage, the clearance went right to Good, who delivered a screamer of her own to equalize in the 58th minute.
The momentum continued to build for the Tigers by way of Good, this time on the defensive half. A Kansas free kick took multiple deflections and headed towards the back post. Good was able to beat the ball to the goal line, and Kansas junior midfielder Kate Dreyer, and clear the ball away from any danger. It was a true goal-line clearance. The chance for the Jayhawks ended up being the biggest of the match.
Despite already leaving a huge mark on the game, Good was not done. In the 86th minute, Missouri sophomore midfielder Milena Fischer delivered a ball into the box that was touched down and laid off to Good by freshman forward Kylee Simmons. Good buried the shot from the 18-yard box and put the Tigers up for good.
The Jayhawks look to get back in the win column when they play UMKC on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Rock Chalk Park. First kick is at 7 p.m.