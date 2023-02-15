Kansas basketball knocked off the Oklahoma State Cowboys Tuesday night by a final score of 87-76.
Freshman guard Gradey Dick had been inconsistent from the floor coming into Tuesday’s affair with the Cowboys, but this was no streaky outing.
Dick played like his usual self in the first half, scoring nine points while shooting the ball 4-for-7 from the floor and 1-for-3 from three. Dick also grabbed two assists and two steals in the opening half. The Wichita native hit a three-pointer as time expired to give Kansas a 39-37 lead heading into halftime.
Even though Dick has been having first-half shooting struggles all season, redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson expressed that the team still has full confidence in their freshman.
“Every time he shoots the ball, we think it’s going in,” Wilson said.
The second half was where Dick got going.
Dick went 6-for-10 from the field in the half while shooting 3-for-6 from three, while his 17 second-half points contributed to his career-high 26 for the game.
Dick said consistency has been key for him this season, and the second-half performance was no different.
“Just continuing to try to be consistent. When I have an open shot, I’m going to take it,” Dick said.
When the final buzzer sounded, Dick was the Jayhawks’ leading scorer with 26 points, along with three rebounds and three assists.
Kansas head coach Bill Self said he liked what he saw from the freshman guard on Tuesday.
“I thought Gradey and Kevin really put us on their back,” Self said.
Dick and the rest of Kansas will take the floor for their next game Saturday as they will take on Baylor. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on ESPN.