The Kansas men’s basketball team shared the wealth throughout their starting five in their 76-74 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.
“When we come out with that energy, we can be a special team,” freshman guard Gradey Dick said. “It's always easier, obviously, when you're scoring buckets.”
Scoring buckets didn’t seem to be much of an issue for Dick, as he went 5-for-10 from the field, shooting 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. He also went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points total on the day with three assists.
However, the defensive end became more important, especially in a game where there weren’t many options on the bench.
“It's just buying in on the defensive side that's more important for us,” Dick said. “When we do that like you see with that last possession, if we can do that and figure out to do that throughout the game, it's gonna be good for us for sure.”
Dick also had a solid performance defensively, as all six of his rebounds were defensive rebounds, and he contributed two steals.
“It's always great when you can win a game on defense,” Dick said. “In my situation, I let one go at the end, but just want to make it look exciting, so did that. Winning from defense is always a lot sweeter, for sure.”
While that last possession made things look exciting, it’s definitely a learning lesson and something that head coach Bill Self will make sure doesn’t happen again.
“We screwed up the last possession, obviously,” Self said. “On multiple times, we gave up the uncontested layup with no time left on the shot clock. You throw it in, and you turn it over… Gradey’s better than that.”
The Top-10 candidate for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year will look to continue his offensive success, and redeem himself for the late game turnover on Tuesday, as the Jayhawks host Texas Tech at 8 p.m. on ESPN.