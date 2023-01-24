The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team lost its third game in a row Monday night at the hands of the Baylor Bears by a final score of 75-69. Despite the loss, Kansas got freshman guard Gradey Dick going again.
Dick had come into the matchup not playing or shooting well. Entering Monday’s game, he had shot the ball just 15-of-47 over his last three games. Dick got it going early in the game, as he poured in two three-pointers as a part of an eight-point half.
The second half, however, is when Dick took over. The Wichita native had 16 points in the second half and never left the floor for Kansas. He went 6-for-9 from the floor in the second half and a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
Dick mentioned that keeping a level head was the biggest part of attempting to get out of the shooting slump.
“The big thing is just being level-headed,” Dick said.
Dick’s teammate, redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. noted that Dick learning as a freshman is all part of the experience in the Big 12 Conference.
“He’s doing great. I know it’s hard as a freshman,” McCullar said. “I know my freshman year in the Big 12, it was rough on me. But he’s doing a great job. He’s getting the best defender every night, chasing him around and stuff, so I think he’s doing an excellent job.”
Kansas head coach Bill Self liked what he saw from Dick and thought he bounced back well in Waco.
“I thought he played well, offensively he saw the ball go in the basket, not really from deep, but he drove it better,” Self said. “He did some good things without question, and that was his best offensive game he has had in the last couple of weeks.”
Dick finished the game with 24 points, shooting 8-for-13 from the field, 2-for-5 from three, and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Dick pulled down four rebounds in the game as well.
Kansas will look to snap its three-game losing skid in its next game as the team will head to Lexington, Kentucky, to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. The game will take place Saturday at 7 p.m. and be televised on ESPN.