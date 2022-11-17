Freshman guard Gradey Dick’s seven-point burst after not shooting the ball for over 17 minutes was essential for the Jayhawks in their 69-64 win over Duke.
The first of those points came from a shot about as big as they come. Dick’s three-pointer put Kansas in the lead and was the first three-pointer made by Kansas since there was 15:35 to go in the first half.
However, Duke answered with a three-pointer of its own. Dick then cut to the basket and receive a pass from sophomore forward K.J. Adams to put the Jayhawks in the lead for good.
Dick capped off his seven-point spurt with a well-executed backdoor cut, where he received a lob from redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris and graciously put the ball in.
“I thought he really responded well at the end,” acting head coach Norm Roberts said.
The sequence from Dick did not come without some rough patches for the freshman. In fact, Dick did not shoot the ball in the second half until the three-pointer.
“We didn’t know where he was… in most of the second half,” Roberts said jokingly.
Dick started the second half and played until there was 11:09 to go in the game before being subbed out until 5:19 was left in the second half.
During that time, Roberts said that he was telling Dick, “We’re going to get you back,” and to “just be ready when you go back in the game.”
Shooting from behind the arc was a struggle for Dick before he went under the radar. He went 0-for-3 in the first half.
“Obviously, I know that in the back of my mind, but at the same time, growing up, it’s really just been next shot, short-term memory,” Dick said.
Redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson was happy to see his teammate come up big despite not taking a shot for 17 game minutes.
“To go that length of time and not put up a shot, usually that next shot, you never know what it’s going to be, but I know in his mind that he knows it's going in,” Wilson said.
Wilson also added, “That’s the kind of guy we need him to be.”
Dick has impressed so far this year with a 23-point performance versus Omaha on opening night and then three clutch field goals against Duke.
He looks to continue and prove that it is more than just a hot start as the season goes on when the Jayhawks take on Southern Utah on Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.