Stepping out on the hallowed James Naismith court at Allen Fieldhouse for the first time as a Jayhawk has been a dream of Kansas basketball freshman guard Gradey Dick’s for years.
The Wichita native fulfilled that dream Monday night when he and the Kansas Jayhawks took down Omaha 89-64.
Highlighted by a power slam, Dick led the Jayhawks with 23 points, one of the best opening-night performances from a Kansas freshman in recent memory.
“I was growing up dreaming about this night and watching guys before me and wanting to be in their shoes so the fact that I got the opportunity tonight to do so is a dream come true,” Dick said.
With his clean shooting stroke, Dick knocked down three first half 3-pointers, as well as being a constant defensive pressure for the visiting Mavericks.
But the biggest moment of star-power came in the second half, where Dick slammed home a ferocious dunk in transition, bringing the Jayhawk faithful to their feet.
“That’s just what I try to do,” Dick said, “bring a bunch of energy and plays like that, I feel like, just get the crowd going and gets us running the floor.”
In a year where the Jayhawks were looking to replace three of their top scorers from last years’ title team, seeing Dick step up brought some confidence to a Kansas team with lots of unknowns.
“Just trying to set the tone for the year,” red shirt junior forward Jalen Wilson said. “it was so exciting getting everybody involved.”
But aside from the 23 points, the energy Dick brought to both sides of the ball is what made the biggest difference for the Jayhawks.
“Just a ton of adrenaline,” Dick said. “My voice is gone, I’ve been yelling a lot throughout the game.”
If Kansas is to fight to repeat national titles, Dick’s offensive production will have to rival that of Monday night.
It looks like he’s up to the challenge.