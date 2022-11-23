Freshman guard Gradey Dick poured in 25 points in the Jayhawks' win over North Carolina State on Wednesday in round one of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Kansas beat the Wolfpack by a score of 80-74.
Dick got started early in the game as in just the first half, he scored 18 points while hitting six three-pointers. Dick also grabbed two rebounds in his 17 minutes on the floor in the first half.
Kansas head coach Bill Self pointed to the freshman's effort in the first half as a key to their performance in the win.
“Whew was he good in the first half, we lucked in three shots and got nine points at the end of the clock, and that was the difference in the first half, and he made two of those,” Self said when asked about Gradey’s performance.
Redshirt-junior forward and teammate of Dick’s Jalen Wilson was also impressed with Dick’s effort from beyond the arc in the first half.
“He started the game for us. He played great, and that got the crowd involved. We look for him to do things like that. He’s a sharpshooter and he has no conscience and that’s what we need. Someone who is going to shoot the ball, and we want him to do that, we want him to shoot the three every chance that he can, and when he does that, he gets us all going and eventually that leads to him getting cuts and things like that, so we need him to shoot the ball like that,” Wilson said when asked about how effective he thought Dick shot the ball.
Dick continued to score in the second half as he notched seven more points and went perfect from the free throw line, going five-for-five.
Self also pointed to Gradey’s efficiency from the charity stripe as a point of success.
“You kind of take it for granted sometimes, that when he goes to shoot three (free-throws), you know he’s going to make three so that obviously helped us,” Self said.
Dick and the Jayhawks are back on the floor tomorrow as they will play in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament as they await the winner of Dayton and Wisconsin.