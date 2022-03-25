CHICAGO — No. 1 Kansas men’s basketball dances to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018 after beating Providence 66-61. Kansas’ defense picked up the slack in what was a difficult offensive game for both teams, leading the Jayhawks to victory.
Kansas forced Providence to shoot a mere 20% from the field and only 7.7% from behind the arc in the first half. Though the Jayhawks only shot 35% from the field themselves, they tallied 20 defensive rebounds, seven blocks and two steals before halftime.
“Overall, I think it's getting better,” coach Bill Self said of Kansas’ team defense. “Our first-shot defense was pretty good. They hurt us on the glass a little bit the first half. I think we're more connected defensively than we've been all year.”
Kansas’ tight perimeter defense held Providence’s leading three-point shooter, graduate forward Noah Horchler, to just 2-for-8 shooting from deep. However, Horchler hit back-to-back threes to give the Friars their first lead of the game at 41-40 with 9:24 left in the game.
Though Kansas led by as many as 12 points and entered the second half with a 26-17 lead, the Friars improved their second-half shooting percentage to 48.5% to keep the game close until the final buzzer.
“We had some breakdowns the second half,” Self said. “I don't know that you wouldn't have breakdowns in the second half when you're kind of on your heels when they're coming back. We gave up 44 points the second half. That's way too many.”
The Friars outscored the Jayhawks 44-40 and won the offensive rebound battle 16-15 in the second half. Despite its lack of offensive production, Kansas held Providence to just 4-for-23 from three and won the overall battle on the glass 43-38.
Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson tallied 11 of Kansas’ 43 total rebounds to complete a double-double as one of just two Jayhawks with double-digit points.
“If it gets ugly, it comes to defensive rebounding and playing like that,” Wilson said. “When everybody's good on the floor, you've got two good teams, two good coaches, games will get like that. And like Coach said, if our offense is bad, we need to make them play worse than us, really.”
Super-senior guard Remy Martin snagged seven defensive rebounds and one block, while putting up a team-high and season-high 23 points on the other end of the floor. He tallied 13 of those points in just 12 minutes in the first half after coming off the bench.
Martin, Wilson and Self agreed that the gritty play of the Big 12 Conference throughout the season has equipped Kansas to push through tough, close games in the NCAA Tournament.
“We hung in there and grinded,” Self said. “And had some guys make some big individual plays when really we didn't have much offense going. Couldn't be happier that we get a chance to play on Sunday.”
Kansas faces No. 10 Miami in the Elite Eight at the United Center on Sunday. Tip off is scheduled for 1:20 p.m.