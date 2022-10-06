After two rounds of golf, junior Gunnar Broin had a score of eight under par and was looking to win the tournament outright. Broin shot a six-over in his final round dropping him in a tie for fifth and leading Kansas men's golf into a seventh place finish as a team.
Despite a rough final round, Broin was still the top individual finisher for the Jayhawks and finished top five on the tournament leaderboard.
Broin’s first round proved to be his best as he tallied a whopping 10 birdies en route to a seven under round. The junior stayed hot in his second round going under par again.
Broin shot a one under par round two, which included three birdies. The most impressive part of his second round came on hole seven after Broin holed an eagle shot from 220 yards out.
Coming into the final round, Broin had a chance to win it all, but a six-over-par round that included six bogeys dropped him back down into a tie for fifth. Broin finished with a final score of two under par, nine strokes behind winner junior Daniel Rodriguez of Texas A&M.
Following Broin, the second-best finisher for the Jayhawks was junior Cecil Belisle. Belisle struggled early shooting a score of five over par in round one. This score included seven bogeys on the card.
Following his five-over first round, Belisle continued to struggle, shooting a seven-over second round. The junior's round included another seven bogeys and a triple bogey on the card.
Coming into the final round, Belisle sat towards the back of the pack, but was able to jump 15 spots on the leaderboard with a final round score of one under par. Belisle finished his tournament in a tie for 33rd with a final score of 11 over par.
Juniors Sion Audrain, Davis Cooper and William Duqette rounded out the top five for the Jayhawks. They shot scores of 12 over par, 14 over par and 22 over par.
As a team, the Jayhawks finished in seventh place out of 11 teams with a final score of 30 over par. 41 strokes behind winners Texas A&M.
Kansas will be back in action on Oct. 17 at the Big 12 match play in Houston.