Kansas softball picked up a 5-0 win over Cal State Fullerton at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge Thursday afternoon. Junior starting pitcher Kasey Hamilton highlighted the victory with a masterful performance.
In the top of the first, the Jayhawks (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) initiated early action on the basepaths, with senior centerfielder Shayna Epsy leading off the inning reaching on a fielding error. A walk and groundout in the first advanced Epsy to third, but the Jayhawks failed to drive her in and left two runners on base to end their half of the inning.
Hamilton, keeping the Fullerton bats at bay early, allowed four batters to reach base on walks and HBPs in the first two innings. She worked around the jams, as the game remained scoreless with the Titans up to bat in the bottom of the third.
After two hitless innings, Hamilton surrendered the first hit to the Titans through junior third baseman Hannah Becerra’s single. Hamilton remained cool, retiring the next three batters to keep things scoreless.
Keeping up with her Big 12 Conference Player of the Week standards, junior catcher Lyric Moore provided the first extra-base-hit of the game with her leadoff double. Junior first baseman Savanna DesRochers was up next, and her single drove in Moore for the game's first run. Kansas would stop the damage here, taking a 1-0 lead halfway through the fourth.
Hamilton continued to cruise, seeing the minimum of six batters in the fourth and fifth innings, while her team scored two unearned runs in the fifth, knocking out Fullerton’s starting pitcher.
Senior right fielder Peyton Renzi walked and stole second as the second batter of the sixth inning but would be stranded there as the Jayhawks couldn’t score.
Hamilton, sitting at five innings pitched with only one hit allowed, cruised through the sixth once again, sitting down the Titans in order.
Kansas got some insurance in the seventh on an RBI single from senior third baseman Ashlynn Anderson and another from Moore.
Looking to complete her shutout, Hamilton fought hard in the bottom of the seventh.
She got the first two hitters on a strikeout and groundout, then walked sophomore pinch-hitting catcher Sophia Guerva. Fullerton then entered another pinch hitter to get back in the game, but Hamilton would shut them down for the final time, ending the game with her eighth strikeout.
Hamilton, through seven innings, finished with eight strikeouts and six walks.
Next up for the Jayhawks is a doubleheader with Sacramento State at 3 p.m. and Liberty at 6 p.m. on Friday.