In Kansas men’s basketball’s 76-74 win over West Virginia Saturday night, redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris and redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar grabbed the keys to take the Mountaineers home, country roads.
The finish was closer than the Jayhawks would have liked it to be, seeing a seven-point lead with two minutes on the clock begin to dwindle down to just one point with thirty seconds left to play– but without Harris and McCullar, the eventual win would not have been possible.
Harris, leading Kansas with 17 points, excelled on both sides of the ball in Saturday’s win. Going 7-for-9 from the field while sinking two three-point shots, Harris’ shooting wasn’t even the highlight of his performance. The Columbia, Missouri, product produced a career-high six steals on the day, five of which came in the first half.
“Dajuan was terrific,” redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson said. “Did everything we needed him to do today and more, as far as how efficient he was on both ends of the floor. Being the floor general that he is and that we need him to be, he was great today, especially with how quick their guards were.”
In the narrow contest, even points in the paint proved to be another neck-and-neck battle between the two teams as Kansas led in that category, 28-26. But, with Harris tallying up six assists along with the offensive production on his own, the Jayhawks were able to keep the Mountaineers at bay.
“He did a great job on both ends as far as getting to the paint and creating for himself and us and also getting stops,” Wilson said.
If the first half was the Dajuan Harris game, then the second half quickly turned into the Kevin McCullar game. With Harris just one point short of his career-high, he remained at 17 points after his last bucket at 16:22 in the second half. Taking charge, McCullar was quick to take on a similar role as a key player in the win.
Tallying 16 points, McCullar even showed some uncharacteristic flashes as he helped lead Kansas to the win. Going into Saturday, it was no secret that McCullar hadn’t been shooting well from behind the arc. Out of 80 attempts before Saturday’s matchup, only 22 swished through the net for 28% on the season.
Not that that would stop him, though. Shooting 2-for-3 from behind the arc today, even head coach Bill Self was impressed by McCullar’s shots. Nonetheless, even in the midst of his more surprising plays, one thing remains for McCullar in the conference race— Consistency, even in the form of a shot from way beyond the arc as the shot clock expired.
“I know Kevin banked it in, and that was luck… But he’s making a lot of winning plays for us right now,” Self said.
With four rebounds, two steals, and a block from McCullar on the day, McCullar continues to show his defensive value to a team that’s closing out the regular season with a Big 12 Conference title on the line. With Harris by his side, the Jayhawks have two weapons that can shut down offenses going into both the Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments.
“[Kevin] played great, he’s a good defender…he and Dajuan are collectively good defensively, and they’re our best two defenders,” Self said.
Harris exited the game early after tweaking his foot, and Self said he’ll have a few days of rest before deciding if he’ll be available for Tuesday’s contest when the Jayhawks host Texas Tech.
With Kansas closing out its home schedule on Tuesday for Senior Night, McCullar will be honored. Self said that McCullar is scheduled to give a speech post-game after the Jayhawks take on his former team. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.