Down 13 going into halftime, Kansas men’s basketball had very little going well in the first half. Going 10-for-27 from the field in the first half and just 1-for-11 from behind the arc, the Jayhawks couldn’t find a rhythm against Big 12 Conference foe Baylor. Redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. wasn’t exempt from the early struggles, recording zero points with just one shot attempt in the first half.
But, as redshirt junior Jalen Wilson said postgame, “I’ll never think that we’re counted out. Especially in the fieldhouse.”
Harris kickstarted the Kansas comeback fresh out the gate in the second half with a floater on the first possession, and the cards began to fall in the Jayhawks’ favor. Outscoring Baylor 55-26 in the second half, Harris tallied all of his 14 points to lead the way for the comeback.
“It’s everything we need,” Wilson said of Harris’ play sparking up Kansas. “He’s the floor general out there, but he can also get by guys and score. That’s exactly what we need, and for him to get that effort on defense and continue to do that on offense, that’s just the all-around guy you want to have controlling our game at point guard.”
In his Kansas career, Harris has recorded 20 double-digit point contests–and the Jayhawks have yet to lose when that happens.
“He’s a leader on this team, and when he plays like that, it takes our team to a whole new level,” Wilson said.
Harris isn’t one to shoot from downtown, recording just 56 three-point attempts all season, but the guard still found success by letting it fly on Saturday.
“He’s a really good shooter when he’s wide open. He just doesn’t take many,” head coach Bill Self said. “Those threes he made in the second half, that’s who he is.”
On top of his second-half performance, Harris was solid on all sides of the ball Saturday, recording nine assists and snagging two steals.
“I totally trust him. Dajuan isn't vocal, though,” Self said. “Sometimes he needs something negative to happen or something to maybe get him to get out of his comfort zone a little bit, and today we were all that first half, we were on an island.”
Harris and the Jayhawks look to maintain momentum with a short turnaround to Fort Worth to face off against TCU. The Big Monday matchup is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.