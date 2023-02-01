Redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. stepped up when the Jayhawks needed him most in Tuesday night’s 90-78 win over Kansas State as he tied his career high of 18 points.
His 18-point performance peaked when he scored seven points with 3:31 left in the game, putting the nail in the coffin for the Jayhawks.
The first shot of his seven-point spurt was a corner three, something he said he was ready for out of the timeout.
“Coach drew something up, and then [Markquis] Nowell, he was just camping in the lane, so I was already ready to shoot the ball,” Harris said. “Coach put me over there for a reason, and J-Will trusted me, and I just made the shot.”
The three-pointer put Kansas up 83-70 with 3:31 to go in the game.
Harris went two-for-six from three on the night. He cashed in on his first and last attempt from deep.
His first attempt opened the scoring for Kansas. After a ball screen from sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr., both Kansas State defenders stuck to Adams. Harris, with 16 seconds on the shot clock still, shot the three to put Kansas up 3-0
Head coach Bill Self was adamant that Harris shooting the ball was important to their offensive success.
“Even if Dajuan misses, it's like throwing it deep. There’s the threat that he’s going to shoot it,” Self said. “We’ll do shooting drills, and he’ll make more than Gradey [Dick] and J-Will.”
Harris has taken the least amount of three-pointers of the starting guards with just 46.
“We always tell Dajuan to be aggressive. That’s what we need," redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson said. "We need four, five on the court that’s all looking to attack and score, and even if it's not scoring, just being aggressive and getting downhill.”
While his offensive production has been huge, his play on the defensive end was also important. In both match-ups against the Wildcats, he was tasked with guarding senior guard Markquis Nowell, who averages 39.9% from the field.
In the two games Harris guarded Nowell, he shot three-of-15 for 20% from the floor. While Nowell had a much better night this time around after going 10-for-11 from the free-throw line, Harris limited one of the top-scoring point guards in the nation on two separate occasions.
Harris will look to build off of the big offensive performance and keep up his intense defensive presence when the Jayhawks take on Iowa State on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Ames, Iowa.