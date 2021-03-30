Kansas football has a new man in charge, and a new energy.
Since being named interim coach on March 11, former wide receivers coach Emmett Jones has received tons of support from players on Twitter. Jones spoke to the media for this first time this evening and talked about what that meant to him.
“To be honest with you, it's like a dream come true [to be head coach],” Jones said. “As far as the guys standing behind me, that just speaks volumes on the staff. We are doing a great as far as building that family base and building that relationship well with our players."
“They wanted someone that they knew well and trusted to represent them as we continue to move forward to our spring and next season too,” Jones continued.
Today marked the first day of 15 spring practices for Kansas, and Jones said that there was tons of energy out on the field. Senior linebacker Kyron Johnson credited a lot of that energy to coach Jones.
“He brings that juice,” Johnson said. “That’s why I say the team looks different, too. You can see the energy. It’s a whole type of step up, and with him, it's like ‘woah where did this energy come from’ and we needed that. We needed that motivation.”
Senior wide receiver Kwaime Lassiter also touched on what Jones brings to the table and said he simply “get’s everybody put together.”
“We all want to go to war with Jones, and that’s pretty much it,” Lassiter said. “He’s still humble, he’s still head down, he’s still trying to work.”
When asked if there was a potential positive shift in the culture, Jones was quick to say “for sure.”
“That’s what I’m about, treating people right. You want to be likeable across the campus,” Jones said. “That’s one of the core principles of our foundation right now.”
With everything that has happened with KU Athletics and Les Miles over the past month, Jones is stepping into his role at a crucial time. The young talent is at Kansas, but it needs to continue to develop and grow.
Jones stressed the importance of improvement on the field this season.
“We are just staying the course. If nothing did happen, the mission was to show improvement regardless,” Jones said. “We are amplifying some stuff a little more. These kids are ready to go and feel like they have a point to prove.”
Kansas will have its annual spring game after the 15 practices through May 1. The details on the game have not been released yet.