Kansas football coach Les Miles has praised his younger players throughout this season, and true freshman cornerback Karon Prunty is no exception.
“We are playing, in the low teens, a number of young secondary backs,” Miles said earlier this season. “Prunty would be an example of that and we see him as being a downfield back that makes big plays. Those are the kind of guys we need to have.”
Prunty, a three-star cornerback from I.C. Norman High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, currently leads the Big 12 in pass breakups with six so far this season. In the first half against Kansas State last week, Prunty had two tackles and a one pass break up in the end zone to stop a Wildcat touchdown.
“[Prunty] has no ceiling. I feel like he gets better every week,” senior safety Ricky Thomas said. “He’s a great guy and I feel like by the time he leaves here, he’s going to be one of the best.”
Miles has been fond of Prunty’s abilities since the season opener against Coastal Carolina, when he named the freshman starting cornerback. Prunty's teammates have appreciated his ability to step into the role, especially against talented Big 12 wide receivers.
“What impresses me about [Prunty] is he’s humble,” redshirt freshman linebacker Steven Parker said. “He takes coaching. He listens and he tries to make the best out of his plays.”
As a whole, the Kansas defense has stepped up in the first half, allowing just 17 points to West Virginia and 13 points to Kansas State.
This will be a point of emphasis for Kansas in its matchup against the No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones Saturday. Prunty and the young secondary will look to stop Iowa State junior quarterback Brock Purdy, who has thrown for over 7,300 yards in his career as a Cyclone.
“We’re going to present [Iowa State] with some pass rush and some line-of-scrimmage play, matched with a pretty good secondary now,” Miles said. “We recognize they are a very good football team and have a very experienced quarterback.”
Kansas takes on Iowa State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.