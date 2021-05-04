Just days after being hired as the next Kansas football head coach, Lance Leipold has already started working with the incoming commits to bring some enthusiasm back to the program.
Class of 2021 defensive end commit Tommy Dunn said he was caught off guard by the Leipold hire as he expected interim head coach Emmett Jones to fill the role.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” Dunn said. “He seems very legit and he is a winner, exactly what KU needs.”
Dunn, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound, strong-side defensive end from Naaman Forest High School in Garland, Texas, says he looked into Leipold’s history after hearing about the hire.
“Based on my research, he is a winner,” Dunn said. “We will see if he can help us turn the program around.”
Dunn wasn’t the only incoming KU prospect that expected Jones to fill the head coaching position.
Jason Bean, a quarterback transfer from North Texas said he was disappointed that Jones didn’t get the job.
“It sucks that coach Jones didn’t get the spot,” Bean said. “But I’m glad they found someone who seems pretty good. I’m excited to get to work with him when I get to campus.”
Bean, a 6-foot-2, 173-pound pro-style quarterback out of Mansfield, Texas, threw for 1,131 yards, 14 touchdowns and only five interceptions as a sophomore during the 2020 season at North Texas.
“I don’t know anything about (Leipold),” Bean said. “I heard Buffalo has been doing well the last few years.”
Leipold met with the incoming KU recruits that have yet to enroll in a Zoom call Friday. Although Dunn was unable to be on the call, 2021 defensive back commit James Wright was impressed by the meeting.
“He is about his business,” Wright said. “He knows times are hectic with all that’s going on, so he was just stressing controlling what you can control.”
Wright, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety out of Lakewood High School in Sumter, South Carolina, is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 28 player from the state of South Carolina.
“From the information I’ve seen, I know he was a winner,” Wright said. “I believe he is the guy for the job.”