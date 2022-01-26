Although it was eight months prior to Gradey Dick’s birth, the class of 2022 Kansas basketball commit, remembers watching YouTube videos of LeBron James playing in the 2003 McDonald’s All-American game.
And now, a senior at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, Dick is a part of the elite fraternity after he earned a McDonald’s All-American Game selection on Tuesday. He joined MJ Rice and Ernest Udeh Jr., who are also signed to play basketball at Kansas next season.
“It's huge,” Dick told the Kansan Wednesday. “Being a hometown kid here and being able to have that platform to kind of show everybody what Kansas is all about. And then, obviously, with the two other guys in MJ and Ernest. The fact that we have three of our like four recruits in the McDonald’s All-American game that are going to Kansas is huge. I feel like that should make a lot of KU fans happy.”
Despite being just over two hours away from Lawrence in Wichita, Kansas, Dick has made it a priority to come to Lawrence ever since he’s been in high school and even before he committed to the Jayhawks. At least once a week, the 6-foot-7 guard works out with his trainer, Peter Danyliv at 90.10 training.
Danyliv is most famously known for his growing social media accounts on Instagram and TikTok where he is known to post basketball workouts and skills for his hundreds of thousands of followers. Yet, Danyliv is based out of Lawrence and trains many high school, college and professional players, including Dick.
The two met in Wichita the summer before Dick’s freshman year of high school by way of one of Danyliv’s players, Ty Berry, who is now a sophomore guard at Northwestern. Rumor has it that Berry, among others, told Danyliv that Dick was one of the best players they had played and that he was so “spectacular.”
“I think guys that I used to train overly advertised him,” Danyliv said of Dick’s first workout. “I didn't see that he was that good. During that workout, just from a simple standpoint, by just like, seeing how he moves and how he picks up on footwork. So when I viewed Gradey that first workout, I was like, ‘okay, so this kid has unlimited potential, but is very, very raw.’”
After their first workout, Danyliv went straight to his phone to call Gradey’s dad. The purpose of the phone call was to introduce himself but to also all tell his family what he thought of their son. Danyliv knew that as Dick progressed and got better as a player a lot of people would come calling. He wanted to make sure that Dick’s parents knew he had Gradey’s best interest and that’s how the relationship began.
Since his ninth-grade year, Dick has evolved into the nation’s eighth-best player, according to ESPN. And every step of the transformation process, Danyliv has been right by his side.
“He's like my family,” Dick said of Danyliv. “The way he coaches is really special because he relates to my generation so well that we kind of gravitate to him and just want to learn from him. Yeah, Peter has been amazing and has really helped my game evolve tremendously, like before I could find myself getting sped up a lot. But I think I was just pretty immature, and Peter helped me mature and truly helped me evolve as a player.”
Below is a video compilation of Gradey Dick’s first workouts to his most recent with Peter Danyliv:
Dick will compete in the McDonald’s All-American Game on March 29 in Chicago.