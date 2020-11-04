Even with Kansas football’s 0-6 start to this season, there have been a few bright spots for this young team, with probably none brighter than true freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels.
Daniels, the 18-year-old from Lawndale, California, had limited time to prepare for this season. Still, he has stepped into the starting quarterback role and has not looked back.
“Entering the season, he didn’t have enough snaps to get him ready, period,” Kansas football coach Les Miles said during a media availability Monday. “We needed [full spring practices] for him so he could run the show and we didn’t have that opportunity.”
Now with the season in full swing and four starts under his belt, Daniels is starting to find his footing. Last week against Iowa State he had one of his most impressive games, with 165 passing yards, 36 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
“As a true freshman you never know what you are going to encounter when you get here,” Daniels said Monday. “I just always work with my head down and when the opportunity comes, you’re supposed to take advantage of it.”
Daniels still has yet to throw his first career touchdown pass, but has been able to find the end zone three times running the ball. So far this year, Daniels is 61-for-108 with 546 passing yards and 83 rushing yards.
“He’s maturing every week," Miles said. "Some of the throws if you look at them are spectacular throws. We’re getting him in position to make him our leader.”
Miles said the next step in Daniels' development is “not an easily identifiable piece.” He said Daniels still needs to improve on running, throwing, reading the defense and all the other little things that come with being a quarterback.
“Here you have a true freshman stepping into a very athletic conference,” Miles said. “Those are all things that take time and certainly I think he’s making good progress.”
Daniels also acknowledged he still has work to do to become more comfortable in the Kansas offense.
“You always have that thought in the back of your mind ‘don’t make the mistake’,” Daniels said. “[Offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Brent] Dearmon usually tells me to just pull the trigger, don’t hold back on throws.”
The young quarterback has also received high praise from Miles on his ability to lead the team.
“His leadership on a daily basis is exactly what you’d want: taking hard work on with a smile on his face and enjoying it,” Miles said. “That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
While this year may not be the end result Kansas football fans are looking for, the future is bright with Daniels under center.
“I’ve always wanted to be the guy to turn around a program,” Daniels said. “I feel like I have the chance to do that with my teammates here.”