At times this season, the Kansas men’s basketball team has looked as if they’re lacking the true No. 1 scoring option they’ve had in years past.
For the first month of the season, redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson looked like he was going to be the one to fill that role.
But now, just a few days into the month of February, junior guard Ochai Agbaji might be the one to take on the majority of the scoring load for this Jayhawks squad, largely due to his improved ability to shoot from deep.
Agbaji, who is shooting a career-high 39% from the three-point range this season, was key in the Jayhawks’ win over Kansas State Tuesday with 10 points on 6-10 shooting, including a 2-5 performance from beyond the arc.
"It felt good," Agbaji said during a media availability Thursday. "It felt good to be back in the rhythm of things, seeing the ball go in, teammates seeing the ball go in, a lot of guys getting their confidence back, getting flowing again."
His development from long-distance has captured the attention of coach Bill Self, who said he probably envisioned Agbaji to become the shooter he has when Kansas recruited him out of Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
“I thought that there’s some things mechanically that he had to do to change a little bit [heading into his freshman year],” Self said during a media availability Thursday. “He used to have a real, if you broke it down, he had a very, very subtle real quick pause at the top, which made it a two-piece shot instead of a one-piece shot."
“He corrected that this summer and his shot is as tight and compact as just about anybody we’ve had,” Self said.
Over the past few years, Agbaji has gone from an overlooked redshirt freshman in 2019 to drawing comparisons to former KU guard Svi Mykhailiuk, who set a school record 115 three-pointers for the Jayhawks during the 2017-18 season.
“I don’t want to say [Ochai is that] pure, but he’s getting closer to pure all the time,” Self said.
Agbaji, who entered the week with a Big-12 leading 2.7 three-pointers made per game, gave credit to Self for having faith in his jumper.
"It just shows how much he trusts me with my ability to shoot the ball and score the ball," Agbaji said. "Not really putting a lot of pressure on me to make shots, but just to play how I always play and how he knows I have to play in these situations, just hitting shots and being confident about my game."