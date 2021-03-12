You probably didn’t notice by watching. The box score didn’t really show it either.
But redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris may have been Kansas’ most impactful player on the court against Oklahoma Thursday night in the Jayhawks 69-62 Big 12 quarterfinal round win.
“I thought Dajuan was special. He was arguably the best player in the game the first half,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said in the postgame press conference. “I thought he was pretty good in both halves.”
Harris finished the game with just four points, but dished out five assists and had four steals. He also had the highest plus/minus of any Jayhawk at +13.
“He brought that spark early in the first half and closed out the game in the second half,” junior guard Ochai Agbaji said. “Just the plays defensively, deflections, activity defensively was key to our run in the first half.”
Harris immediately impacted the game when he came in, stealing the ball from Oklahoma senior forward Brady Manek, which led to a three pointer from senior guard Marcus Garrett to give Kansas a 11-6 lead.
“He’s everywhere. He impacts everything. He can be there on help side, has such active hands,” senior forward Mitch Lightfoot said. “He can make teams second guess themselves.”
On the offensive end, Harris was also a key ball mover, screener and assist man. Agbaji had the hot hand with a career-high 26 points, and Harris was happy to feed him.
“Playing with [Harris] on MoKan, that’s how he’s always played, just being that pass-first get other guys shots [player],” Agbaji said. “His feel for the game has been like that.”
Harris may have also made the biggest play of the game. Oklahoma had just cut the lead to three points at 62-59, but Harris found a cutting Lightfoot, resulting in a bucket and foul.
“It’s just a feel. If you look at that, he fit that into a [small] window,” Lightfoot said. “Obviously, I have to convert on my free throw, but that’s neither here nor there.
Self noted after the game that he loves watching Harris play when he’s aggressive, and said it's always fun to see the little guy do well.
Harris will have to continue to be a presence on the court if Kansas is to knock off Texas without junior forward David McCormack. Tipoff for the Big 12 Semifinals tonight is at 8:30 p.m.