Kansas men’s basketball was as cold as the temperatures in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum to start its NCAA Tournament opening round matchup with No. 14 seed Eastern Washington on Saturday.
“It was the coldest arena I think I’ve ever been in at the start of the game,” Self said postgame. “I didn’t feel that way at the end, I thought it warmed up some. It was literally 60, 58 degrees at the start of the game, it felt like.”
As temperatures in the arena rose, KU rose to the occasion.
With junior forward David McCormack coming off a 16-day layoff due to a positive COVID-19 test, KU struggled to get going out of the gates, falling behind 9-0 less than two minutes into the game.
“We’ve been a team that’s been a really hot starting team or a really cold starting team,” Self said. “You get down nine to nothing and now the collar gets a little tighter.”
However, once McCormack entered the game, Kansas’ fortune changed.
Heading into the game, Self only expected to get 15-20 minutes from McCormack.
“Certainly, after the way he started the game, I didn’t think that he was going to give us much offensively or defensively, just give us five fouls,” he said.
However, McCormack blew those expectations out of the water, playing 25 minutes and finishing with 22 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
“David really played well considering [he was] coming off his isolation with COVID,” Self said. “I guess it’s fitting. I don’t know. We were playing pretty well as a team there at the end of the season and David was playing his best ball.”
McCormack wasn’t as effective on the defensive end, failing to defend Eastern Washington’s redshirt junior forward Tanner Groves on the perimeter at times. The 6-foot-9 Groves finished with a game-high 35 points on 11-for-18 shooting (5-for-11 from 3PT).
“He didn’t get out to the shooters, didn’t get out to Groves a couple times, but he played great,” Self said.
McCormack wasn’t the only impact player for the Jayhawks on offense, with four other KU players finishing in double figures.
Senior guard Marcus Garrett finished with a team-high 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting, including an impressive 4-for-6 clip from three-point range.
Kansas was without sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna and redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson in the game as they continue to recover from COVID-19.
Self said he believes McCormack’s performance bodes well for Wilson’s return.
“It was good to see and it gives me hope now with Jalen coming back,” he said. “Maybe he can provide some key minutes for us on Monday because we’ll need everybody."
With the win, Kansas advances to the Round of 32 and will face the winner of No. 6 seed USC vs. No. 11 seed Drake.