Ochai Agbaji was Kansas men’s basketball’s saving grace Thursday night for a win over Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament, scoring a career-high 26 points on 9-for-14 shooting.
Agbaji, who went 4-for-8 from three-point range, scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half to fend off an Oklahoma comeback.
“I think that, in sports, whenever somebody is really doing something really well and they feel it, they’re probably going to be more aggressive,” coach Bill Self said in the postgame press conference.
With 9:12 remaining in the second half, Agbaji scored 14 consecutive points, including three straight three pointers for the Jayhawks.
“I was kind of feeling it for a second there,” Agbaji said. “Whenever I had any space, I was just about to jump and shoot it.”
Agbaji, a junior guard from Kansas City, Mo., is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.
“Ochai was the best that I’ve seen for a period of time in the second half,” Self said.
With David McCormack out due to COVID-19 protocols, Agbaji tipped off for the Jayhawks to start the game, something he said he hadn’t done since his senior year of high school.
“I kind of forgot how it went, but I didn’t know where he was going to throw the ball,” he said. “We still got the ball. I guess I’m 1-for-1 on tips.”
Outside of Agbaji, Kansas had two others finish in double-figures as senior guard Marcus Garrett finished with 17 points and redshirt senior forward Mitch Lightfoot scored 11 points off the bench.
Kansas moves on to face the winner of No. 3 seed Texas vs. No. 6 seed Texas Tech. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday.