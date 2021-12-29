For Kansas coach Bill Self, it wasn’t even about redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr’s. career-night that was the most impressive. It was the near perfect night that caught Self’s eye.

In the 88-61 win over Nevada on Wednesday, Harris chalked up 14 points on 5-5 shooting from the floor, 2-2 from behind the arc, 2-3 from the charity stripe and five assists. And on top of all that, factor in a pair of steals and rebounds too.

“I thought we had a lot of guys play well, but I thought he [Harris] was the best player…,” Self said. “I thought he was terrific.”

From the tip, Harris asserted his floor general mentality. Although his steal wasn’t finished on the other end by senior guard Ochai Agbaji in the game's second possession, the active hands by Harris were definitely something to note.

Known for his defense and finding open teammates, the Columbia, Missouri native showcased his offensive capabilities too. Thanks in part to defenders who played several feet off, Harris made the Wolf Pack pay from deep.

“Teams like to back off, back off, and I can catch and shoot,” Harris said. “So [if] they’re going to gonna do it, I’m just gonna shoot.”

“I think Dajuan is getting better at that,” Self said on if he’s needing to remind Harris to look to score more. “I have heard people say that Dajuan can’t shoot, that is not remotely accurate…the correct assessment would be that Dajuan doesn’t shoot. And you know he’s got to make them pay because that’s actually good offense for us when he does shoot wide open shots.”

Nearly everyone agrees that the Jayhawks are better when the point guard puts the ball in the basket. Harris has only scored in double figures twice this season, once against Missouri with 13 points and the other Wednesday versus Nevada.

So the question is, why is Dajuan Harris not putting up the numbers if it’s helping Kansas? Junior guard Christian Braun weighs in.

“He’s a good scorer and we all know that,” Braun said. “But he enjoys setting his teammates up, so it’s not something he always does first. But you know when he scores, we are probably at our best.”

Kansas plays host to George Mason on Saturday at 4 p.m. Originally, the Jayhawks were scheduled to play Texas Christian University, but COVID-19 protocols forced the game to be rescheduled.