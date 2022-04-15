Kansas baseball delivered a clutch 3-2 win Thursday night against Big 12 Conference opponent Baylor through a complete game effort from redshirt senior left-hander Daniel Hegarty. The Jayhawks had a slow offensive night, but solid defense helped secure Kansas’ second Big 12 win of the season.
Baylor got off to a quick start with a string of hits in the first, starting with sophomore infielder Tre Richardson singling through the right side. Sophomore outfielder Kyle Nevin followed with a single of his own to bring Richardson to second.
After that sequence, Hegarty’s control took a dip when he threw a wild pitch and advanced both runners. In the same at-bat, he hit sophomore outfielder Jared McKenzie, loading the bases in a one-out situation. Richardson scored on a fielder’s choice before senior catcher Ian Groves flew out to end the inning.
The Bears led 1-0 at the end of the first, but Kansas answered back in the next frame with a solo shot from redshirt senior outfielder Tom Lichty to even the score at one.
The Jayhawks have hit eight home runs in their last five games, and the long ball has been key to earning three wins in that stretch. The same went for Thursday night when Lichty hit his third home run of the season deep to center field.
Kansas’ offense responded after two shutout innings with a two-run fifth. Freshman outfielder Chase Jans and sophomore infielder Tavian Josenberger both had RBIs in the inning and extended the Jayhawks’ lead to two.
After three unanswered runs from Kansas, Baylor answered back in the bottom of the fifth with a solo shot from junior infielder Jack Pineda. Pineda’s efforts brought Baylor within one, but the Jayhawks hung on through Hegarty’s complete game performance.
The left-hander had a strong outing for Kansas in route to earning his fourth win of the season. Hegarty pitched his first complete game of the season, and that kind of a performance couldn't have come at a better time with Kansas’ offense being slightly stagnant in this game.
Hegarty finished the game with seven hits allowed, two strikeouts and one walk. He pitched 119 pitches in route to this win as the new Friday starter for Kansas.
Despite an 0-for-4 game from sophomore infielder Maui Ahuna, the nation’s leader in batting average, the Jayhawks came away with the win and now have won four of their last six.
Kansas is back in action on Friday at 5 p.m. against Baylor for the second game of the three-game series in Waco. Redshirt senior Cole Larsen steps on the mound for the Jayhawks, looking to improve his 1-5 record after earning his first win of the season against Illinois State on April 9.