Kansas men’s basketball dropped its second consecutive game in a 77-69 road loss to Baylor Monday night.
The Jayhawks are 3-3 in their last six meetings with the Bears and 2-2 in the last four matchups in Waco, Texas.
After a career-best performance against Oklahoma State last week, Kansas junior forward David McCormack reverted back to his early-season struggles against Baylor.
“If you know David, his confidence won’t dip,” redshirt senior forward Mitch Lightfoot said after the game. “And he understands that we need him [for us] to be a good team. He’ll respond.”
McCormack finished the game with six points on 3-for-6 shooting with two rebounds, one assist and two blocks. He also committed four turnovers.
“We need him to be playing his best ball and I’m going to do everything I can as a teammate to help him get back to where he was in these last couple of games,” Lightfoot said.
Heading into Monday’s matchup, McCormack was averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game over his last three contests.
“Everybody is going to have ups and downs,” Lightfoot said. “As you’ve seen, Dave has been terrific these past three games.”
McCormack is averaging a career-high 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 block per game in 13 games this season.
“It’s not every night you’re going to get a perfect performance from everybody,” sophomore guard Christian Braun said after the game.
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson also had one of his worst performances of the season with only four points on 2-for-7 shooting with five rebounds, three assists and one turnover. Senior guard Marcus Garrett finished with nine points, three rebounds, eight assists and two steals, but his team-high five turnovers proved to be costly.
Kansas will look to end its two-game losing streak in its next game at Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m.