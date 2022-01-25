Just days after leading a furious comeback against in-state rival Kansas State, capped by a game-winning layup, Kansas men’s basketball and senior guard Ochai Agbaji won a thrilling 94-91 game over No. 13 Texas Tech.
Agbaji, in an impressive season so far, took his game to another level against the Red Raiders. He recorded a career-high 37 points on 13-23 shooting with his biggest shot coming at the end of the first overtime. He hit a game-tying three-point shot with seven seconds left to even the matchup at 86 all.
“Honestly it feels like every time it leaves his hand, I know it’s going in,” junior guard Christian Braun said of Agbaji’s game-tying three. “So we've been seeing it for a year now. And like I said, he doesn't really miss.”
“That’s a bad boy,” freshman forward K.J. Adams said of Agbaji. “He really does what he does, and I really think he's the best player in America. So he's just working hard and it's showing now all his hard work.”
“I don’t know if an individual can play better,” coach Bill Self said. “I don't remember a player playing for us better than that. He's exhausted. He can't even make a free throw. But he's unbelievable."
Self also explained how difficult it is to have that type of performance against one of the best defensive teams in the country. Self didn’t just praise Agbaji, but his entire team for keeping themselves in the game despite the adversity they faced.
“Nobody does that to them,” Self said. “He works harder in every shot prep. He works harder than everybody in that regard. And I think we got a team full of pretty hard workers, but it's a different level elevation on each shot, getting it off quick, not taking it, he practices game speed all the time…the guys just hung in there and had so much poise especially on the offensive end late.”
Agbaji’s 37 points were the most points scored by a Jayhawks since Andrew Wiggins scored 41 against West Virginia in 2014 and were the most points scored at Allen Fieldhouse since Terry Brown recorded 42 against NC State in 1991.
Despite having the biggest game of his Jayhawks career, Agbaji stayed humble as he gave the credit to his teammates and their contributions.
“I’m always gonna give the credit to my teammates because I wouldn't have gotten to any of those points without them,” Agbaji said. “It's always gonna be on them.”
Despite Kansas pulling out the victory, Agbaji’s performance at multiple times during the game seemed like it could be all for nothing. KU led by 12 points at 70-58 with 6:33 left to play in the second half, but the Jayhawks could only muster five points during the rest of regulation as Texas Tech made a fierce comeback — in large part due to super-senior forward Bryson Williams.
Williams had his own clutch performance as he delivered 33 points on 14-19 shooting and almost single-handily kept the Red Raiders in the game down the stretch in the first half.
“He's a great player. He's a really good postman,” Agbaji said of Williams. “Really good around the basket, really good touch, and he can shoot the three. So he’s just a dangerous and complete player."
The career performance from Agbaji proved enough for Self to label him as one of the best players in the nation and put him in the conversation as the potential player of the year.
“It's too early for any type of postseason award, but he's got to be in the conversation for top two or three for National Player of the Year,” Self said. “There hasn't been two or three of his equals out there. Now that could change overnight, but what he's done the last three games, I think speaks volumes not just because of numbers, because of circumstance and how he did it.”