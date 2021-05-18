Former Arizona State guard Remy Martin, ranked as the No. 1 player available in the transfer portal according to multiple recruiting boards, committed to Kansas Monday evening.
BREAKING: Arizona State transfer Remy Martin tells me that he has committed to Kansas. Martin also tells me that he plans to still go through the NBA Draft process.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 17, 2021
The highly coveted guard out of Chatsworth, Calif. led the Pac-12 in scoring last season with 19.1 points per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Martin also averaged 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
After a great junior year, Martin was slated as a favorite for preseason Pac-12 player of the year honors entering this season. However, after a disappointing season for the Sun Devils, the award went elsewhere despite the valiant effort.
Martin said that choosing KU was an easy decision for him.
"I just want to be able to play for a historical program," Martin told CBS Sport's Jon Rothstein. "I'm very excited to play for Coach Self and play in such a historic place like Phog Allen Fieldhouse."
Martin said he still plans on going through the NBA Draft process. He, along with other Jayhawk guards Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson, will have until 4pm on July 19 to withdraw their names for the draft.
Head coach Bill Self has been searching for a point guard since Marcus Garrett announced he will not return to school for his extra year of eligibility. After missing out on five-star guard TyTy Washington, who committed to Kentucky last week, along with other transfer targets, Self finally found his guard in Martin.
In an already busy offseason for Self, Martin will be the latest addition on the ever-changing Jayhawk roster that now includes a total of three transfers and four high school recruits who have signed their letter of intent.
Jayhawk fans may recall seeing Martin play in Arizona State's two upset wins against KU in back-to-back years in 2017-18. In Martin's first game inside Allen Fieldhouse in 2017 he came off the bench and dropped 21 points and picked up 5 steals.
"Ever since I played at KU as a freshman, I've always loved Kansas and wanted to go there," he told KUSports's Matt Tait.
Martin was originally recruited by KU prior to signing for the Sun Devils in 2017. He called the chance to play at KU and receive his Master's Degree in Lawrence a "full circle moment."
"I can't wait to play with those guys," Martin said. "They have a history of playing deep in the tournament. I'm excited to see what we can do."