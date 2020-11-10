Sophomore safety Kenny Logan Jr. has made a huge impact for Kansas football the last two games and this season as a whole.
The St. Augustine, Florida, native currently leads the Jayhawks in tackles with 50 total — 19 more than anybody else on the team. Logan also leads the team in interceptions with two, and has recorded one sack and three pass breakups.
Most recently, Logan was one of the few bright spots in Kansas’ 62-9 loss to Oklahoma last Saturday. In the first quarter, Logan dropped back in coverage and read Oklahoma redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler's eyes perfectly, making a diving grab for an interception.
This was his second-straight game with an interception after picking off Iowa State junior quarterback Brock Purdy the previous week.
“[The secondary] attacks the ball and we are always around our man trying to make a play,” Logan said. “I was in the middle of the field reading the quarterback's eyes and seeing where his shoulders were pointing and made a play."
Against Iowa State, Logan also shined on special teams, returning a kickoff for 100 yards — the longest return for Kansas football since 2002. The touchdown return also cut Iowa State's lead to 27-14 midway through the third quarter.
“It was exciting. I want to thank all my blockers that made it possible for me to get to the end zone,” Logan said after the Iowa State game. “It was pretty fun having the ball in my hands again.”
Kansas football coach Les Miles had high praise for Logan after the game, and said this is what he expected out of the young safety when Kansas initially recruited Logan.
“He has the potential to break a play, he has the potential to break a game open,” Miles said. “I probably under expressed his talent, but his talent is pretty extreme.”
Last season, Logan played less of a role and mainly saw the field for defensive special teams and returning kickoffs. In Kansas’ 48-24 road win over Boston College last season, Logan recorded a season-high three solo tackles on special teams.
Throughout the year, Logan saw playing time but did not make a huge impact defensively, recording only 14 tackles. Under Miles, he has improved greatly from last season and has taken on a leadership role with this young secondary.
Logan will look to continue making plays for Kansas on defense, and will be a catalyst for the rebuilding of this Kansas football program.
“He’s fast, tough and he will strike you," Miles said. “I think we’ll look forward to [having him on our team] for quite some time.”