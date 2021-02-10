Kansas women's basketball, despite being the heavy underdog, fought hard against a tough West Virginia defense. The Jayhawks 69-61 loss Wednesday night moves Kansas to 7-10 on the season.
The main storyline of the game for the Jayhawks was the play of sophomore guard Holly Kersgieter. Throughout the game, the 5-foot-10 guard from Sand Springs, Oklahoma found multiple ways to score, even if her three ball couldn't fall.
As a result of her aggression, Kersgieter tallied 25 points on 9-for-19 shooting despite only a 1-for-7 clip on three-pointers. She also grabbed six rebounds and dealt two assists in addition to being the games leading scorer.
“She kept fighting,” said Kansas women's basketball coach Brandon Schneider. “I know she is disappointed that she missed some threes that she had pretty good looks at.”
With the Kansas offense struggling in the first half and especially the first quarter, it needed a spark and Kersgieter was able to bring it. Despite the Jayhawks only scoring a total of 30 points in the first half, Kersiegter scored 16, keeping the Jayhawks in the game down the stretch.
Without Kersgieter, the Jayhawks could have been down far more in the first half and maybe out of reach for any possible comeback.
Kersgieter also continued to play solid defense as the game went on, forcing West Virginia into some bad turnovers that led to some easy baskets. Along with Kersgieter's consistent performance, senior forward Tina Stephens stepped up and made a couple of big shots to cut the West Virginia lead to as little as four points with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
“She played really hard and that’s a super physical team,” Schnieder said. “For her to put up those kinds of numbers against that kind of defense just speaks to her development and her progress as a player.”
Nonetheless, Kersgieter played one of her best games of the season and is building on her momentum as she's now scored double figures in the last few games for the Jayhawks.
Kansas will now prepare to travel to Manhattan to face in-state rival Kansas State on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.