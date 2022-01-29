Junior guard Holly Kersgieter posted her first double-double of the season, as Kansas women's basketball beat Oklahoma State 68-54 to end a nine-game road losing streak against the Cowgirls.
Both teams entered Saturday’s matchup coming off Big 12 Conference losses, with KU losing 77-62 to No. 13 Iowa State and Oklahoma State losing 84-58 against No. 18 Oklahoma.
The Cowgirls got the offense rolling early, as junior guard Lauren Fields hit quick back-to-back jumpers. Kansas countered Oklahoma State’s momentum with a 15-5 run – five of which came from Kersgeiter – to end the first quarter.
Kersgeiter came in clutch yet again in the second quarter when Oklahoma State crept back in with an 8-0 run and cut Kansas’ lead to just one. She drove through the lane and scored a layup in traffic to spark the Jayhawks’ offense and kept the Cowgirls at bay. Keregiter and the Jayhawks managed to reclaim a 28-20 lead heading into halftime.
Kansas carried its first-half momentum into the third quarter, as junior guard Zakiyah Franklin opened things up with a corner three. Franklin’s efforts led to an 8-0 Kansas run and forced Oklahoma State to call a timeout. Kersgieter then made two free throws to extend Kansas’ lead to 19 points, the largest of the game.
The Cowgirls couldn’t keep up with the Jayhawks’ offense, shooting just 16% from the field and 16.7% from the three-point line. Kansas, however, kept the offense rolling from start to finish, shooting 56.3% from the field and 50% from behind the arc.
Kersgeiter and graduate guard Julie Brosseau led the way for the Jayhawks, with two threes apiece on the night. Kansas could not miss in the fourth quarter, shooting 54.5% from the field, while holding Oklahoma State to just 30%.
Three Jayhawks landed in double figures in Saturday’s contest, as Kersgieter led the team with 17 points and 14 rebounds while redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater scored 13 points in just 19 minutes. Brosseau also put up 10 points and three assists.
Kansas (13-5) and returns home to face Oklahoma State (6-12) again on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.