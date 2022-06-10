The University of Houston, University of Central Florida and University of Cincinnati all reached an exit agreement with the American Athletic Conference. The three schools are now set to join the Big 12 Conference in 2023.
Our future is bright 🚀See you all in 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑! #Big12 pic.twitter.com/Ts6mjw6mvr— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) June 10, 2022
Last September, the Big 12 originally announced the latest the three schools would join the conference was in 2024.
With the new move, all three of the teams can begin Big 12 athletic play in the fall of 2023. Houston, UCF and Cincinnati all have accomplished athletic programs and will help fill the hole that Oklahoma and Texas will leave when they head for the SEC in 2025.
Houston currently fields 17 sports programs, 7 on the men's side and 10 on the women's side. Including the big three of football, basketball and baseball.
Houston has recorded 162 conference championships, with 17 NCAA team national titles and 68 individual ones over the school's history. UCF and Cincinnati also come into the conference with recent football success.
The Golden knights had an undefeated season in 2017 which included a Peach Bowl victory over Auburn, and Cincinnati made the college football playoffs in 2022 as the four seed.
With the new additions, the Big 12 will consist of 14 teams in 2023 with BYU joining as well, and then back to 12 in 2025 when Oklahoma and Texas move to the SEC.
The earlier move date for these schools will make the Big 12 tied for the third largest power five conference for two years, before Oklahoma and Texas move conferences. The official date for the four schools to join the Big 12 is set for July 1, 2023.