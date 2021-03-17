Class of 2022 forward Ahjany Lee had quite the 17th birthday Monday, picking up an offer from Kansas men’s basketball.
“We went out to eat and my coach called me and started off by singing to me,” Lee said in an interview with the Kansan Tuesday evening. “Afterwards he told me that he had a present for me.
“I was like ‘what’s that?’ and he said ‘KU offered you.' I didn’t believe it. It was so coincidental that it was on my birthday.”
Lee, the 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward from Byron Senior High School in Byron, Minnesota, said he’s been following the Kansas program for a long time.
“They’ve always been a fun team for me to watch,” he said. “I’ve done some research on their school and I know that they’re known for marketing and business.
“On the basketball side, they’ve got a history of being really good. I just saw the other day on Twitter, they’ve got a 31 year streak making the tournament. Everybody knows about them.”
Lee said he doesn’t have a timetable for a commitment due to the fact that he has been unable to take visits.
“Because of COVID, we haven’t been able to go anywhere or meet anybody in-person,” he said. “I’ve been trying not to judge coaches based on how they sound over the phone.
“I’ve been waiting to go see them in person, shake their hand and get to know them face-to-face.”
In addition to Kansas, Lee also holds offers from Minnesota, St. Thomas, Hampton and Florida.
Ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 24 power forward and No. 109 overall prospect in the class of 2022, Lee said he’s working on becoming a more versatile player.
“That’s been a big thing for me,” he said. “I’ve focused most of my training around being able to do more than just a basic four.”
In his training, Lee has made shooting a main priority.
“Just getting that high arc,” he said. “This year, I’ve gotten a lot better at it. I can step out and shoot the three, shoot the midrange.”
Outside of his shooting, Lee has also worked to improve his ball handling ability.
“I’ve definitely gotten better at breaking defenders down and taking them one-on-one, taking them to the basket or stopping and pulling up,” he said. “As far as my game goes, I feel like it's very all-around.
“There’s a lot more work to do in every aspect, but I feel like I can do a lot more than other people my size and height can do.”