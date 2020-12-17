Coming into No. 5 Kansas’ matchup with No. 14 Texas Tech Thursday night, it was expected to be a defensive tug-of-war. Both teams — Texas Tech (No. 1) and Kansas (No. 6) — rank in the top 10 of KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency rankings.
And, as the Jayhawks grabbed the 58-57 road win over the Red Raiders to open Big 12 play, the game very much lived up to the billing.
Kansas’ defense held Texas Tech to 32% shooting on the night. The Red Raiders also shot just 6-for-23 (26%) from three-point range.
Overall, Kansas’ zone defense helped out and forced the Red Raiders to struggle on the perimeter. Kansas coach Bill Self said in the postgame conference Kansas had only run zone defense for seven minutes in practice this past week before running it Thursday night.
“Once we went zone we were able to get stops and rebound the ball,” senior guard Marcus Garrett said after the game.
After a hot start for Texas Tech offensively, the Jayhawks held the Red Raiders to 9-for-28 shooting in the first half. Kansas recorded 16 defensive rebounds in the first half, forcing the Red Raiders to get creative around the rim.
The pressure from Kansas caused multiple Texas Tech scoring droughts throughout the first half, the longest of them going four minutes.
Garrett, as per usual, led the Jayhawks on the defensive end. The reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finished with eight defensive rebounds and a steal.
“Definitely down the stretch, I feel like we locked in [on defense],” Garrett said after the game. “We sat down and guarded our man better this time.”
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji also lent a helping hand around the rim, with five defensive rebounds. Agbaji also led the Jayhawks in scoring with a season-high 23 points.
While junior forward David McCormack wasn’t a major factor offensively — 3-for-10 from the field for seven points — he added defensive pressure in the paint on Texas Tech. McCormack added three defensive rebounds, a block and a steal.
However, Kansas’ defense was lackluster early in the second half, as Texas Tech went on a 12-0 run. The Red Raiders also grabbed eight offensive rebounds in the second half.
When the Jayhawks’ left openings, junior guard Mac McClung (21 points) and sophomore guard Terrence Shannon, Jr. (20 points) took advantage. Shannon was especially lethal in the second half, scoring 13 points and hitting some big-time three-pointers late in the game.
But even though it was ugly, Kansas was always within striking distance of Texas Tech.
“I thought, for the most part, we did a pretty nice job [on defense],” Self said after the game. “And you hold [Texas Tech] to 32% [shooting] in their own building, that means we were at least doing something right.”
Kansas will continue Big 12 play against No. 8 West Virginia at home Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.