Kansas men's basketball junior forward David McCormack has become a feared big man in the Big 12 conference, and Texas Tech men's basketball coach Chris Beard even said he may be the best five-man in the league.
“It’s an honor to think that other coaches think I can play at that caliber,” McCormack said in a media availability Friday.
However, the year didn’t start off for McCormack the way he dreamed, as he averaged just 9.6 points and 5.4 rebounds through the Jayhawks first 10 games.
“A lot of people are going to have their opinions to say, a lot of people are going to try to put you down,” McCormack said. “I definitely felt [early on] like I don't know what's going on, or what is it that I can do to just flip a switch and make everything work perfectly."
“But that wasn’t the case, and I had to just get back to myself and play free mind, free heart," he said.
After a poor start, McCormack is now a go-to scorer for Kansas down low and has stepped up his rebounding numbers with averages of 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds in the last 13 contests.
When McCormack can get quality touches down low and score, the rest of the Kansas offense opens up. Sometimes McCormack’s struggles can impact the entire offense, so locking in on defense has been important to him and his teammates.
“Sometimes we get off to slow starts, or sometimes there’s a lid on the rim, so we lock in defensively and try to make teams play worse,” McCormack said.
Self added that McCormack has improved throughout this season as a defender, especially in ball screen defense.
“David has done a better job on getting out to the level of the screen and not allow a guard to attack him,” Self said. “David needs to be good in ball screen defense tomorrow.”
If the Jayhawks are going to close out this year with momentum, defensive intensity and keeping McCormack involved will be key.
“The pride factor right now is definitely at a high defensively,” McCormack said. “There was a player's talk that we have to play for each other, play for the name on the front of our jersey and just lock in and focus and build this momentum going into March.”