With Kansas football bringing in its highest-ranked recruiting class in program history in 2021 and the nation’s No. 30-ranked recruiting class in 2022, KU is already starting to look ahead, offering numerous class of 2023 prospects.
Among those prospects is cornerback Ryan Adams.
Adams, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback out of Saint Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey, said he was ‘very excited’ when he picked up an offer from Kansas football on March 16.
“I was super excited,” Adams told the Kansan Sunday. “They’re my first offer and I’ve been working really hard for a long time. I’m glad to see some of the fruits of the labor coming to fruition.”
Adams has already started building a relationship with a number of the Kansas coaches.
“I know it’s an up-and-coming program. I love my relationship with coach [Kwahn] Drake and coach [Chevis] Jackson,” he said. “They’re very honest, high-energy people.
Adams is still more than two years away from heading to college, but he says he’s already taking into account a number of factors.
“My relationship with the coaches, the schemes, the production of the players that they put out and most importantly, the education of the school,” he said.
On the field, Adams describes himself as a "tough player."
“I like to tackle, I like to cover, I like to do a little bit of it all. I really do enjoy shutting down one side of the field,” he said. “I wouldn’t call myself a cover corner, but I definitely like to get into all sides and play defensive back.”
With his sophomore season behind him, Adams says he’s working on getting "bigger, stronger and faster."
“I work on my technique all the time,” he said. “I’m really just keeping myself well-rounded when it comes to playing the position.”