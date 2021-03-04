After weeks of speculation, class of 2022 four-star forward Gradey Dick has committed to Kansas men's basketball, he announced Wednesday evening.
Dick, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita chose the Jayhawks over Alabama, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Florida, Texas Tech and Purdue.
“With other schools I kind of noticed that’s it’s usually one coach that contacts you not the whole staff,” Dick told the Kansan Wednesday. “But with KU it’s so special because literally, the whole staff everyday contacted me. And Coach Norm [Roberts] being there since day one, sending texts every day -- calls, it’s huge, and that’s where I want to be.”
Dick still has one more year at Sunrise, but will then join his high school teammate and 2021 KU commit Zachary Clemence in Lawrence.
“Playing on the Kansas floor with Gradey is going to be so great,” Clemence said Wednesday.
Ranked by ESPN.com as the No. 21 overall prospect in the class of 2022, Dick joins four-star guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. in the Jayhawks 2022 recruiting class.
Sunrise Christian Academy men's basketball coach Luke Barnwell says he expects Dick to fit in well with the Kansas system.
“The way they [KU] been playing, space and pace, less high-low stuff...I think that’s what’s attractive for them is to find a guy 6-foot-7 who can shoot it at a high level," he said. "He can put it on the floor and really knows how to play the game.”
Dick said the Kansas student atmosphere is electric and he cannot wait to step inside Allen Fieldhouse.
“It is one of the most special things I have ever seen,” Dick said. “I’m coming, ready to make an impact early -- and just excited...Rock Chalk.”