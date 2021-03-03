Kansas men’s basketball is starting to hit its stride at just the right time, winning six of its last seven contests, and heading into its regular season finale against UTEP on Thursday.
From junior forward David McCormack’s increased offensive production to senior guard Marcus Garrett’s presence on the defensive end, Kansas has seen a number of players step up their games when it matters most.
However, perhaps no player has improved more over the course of this season than freshman guard Bryce Thompson.
Thompson, who suffered a spiral fracture on his right index finger in Kansas' Jan. 12 loss at Oklahoma State, was held out of the lineup for a month as Kansas struggled to find its footing.
“Bryce would’ve put himself in a position, if he hadn’t been injured, to be a starter now and certainly be a guy that could be playing 20-25 minutes per game,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said during a media availability Wednesday. “It was a setback for him and he was, in my opinion, he was just going to find his groove in January.”
During Thompson’s absence, Kansas went 3-4, including a 61-80 loss to Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Self noted Kansas’ struggles without Thompson in the lineup.
“I do think there’s a correlation to us not playing as well to him not being out there, just from an energy standpoint, a positivity standpoint,” Self said.
During Wednesday's media availability, Thompson recalled a team meeting amid the team’s lack of success.
“It was a time when we were struggling a little bit and we just had to come together, like men, and talk about it and address it,” he said. “I think we did that and we’re seeing the benefits now.”
Kansas has only lost one game since Thompson’s return and is 13-3 this season with him in the lineup.
“I’m real proud of the progress he’s made, but I don’t think his hand has allowed him to be as efficient of an offensive player as what he could,” Self said. “I’d like to see that out of him.”
On the season, Thompson is averaging 5.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, posting increased numbers in nearly every category since his return to play.
“I love coaching him. He’s great,” Self said. “He’s terrific and his best ball is definitely in front of him. And he wants to be good so bad that you can’t help but respect that.”
Despite Thompson’s development, Self didn’t give any indication of a change in player roles.
“I don’t know what their roles will be,” Self said of Thompson and redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris. “I think it would benefit us if their roles were one in which they could each play substantial minutes, so that means Marcus [Garrett] and Ochai [Agbaji] and certainly [Christian Braun] and Jalen [Wilson] would probably be more fresh to finish games."