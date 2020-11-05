Depth on the perimeter is not something Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self has been accustomed to throughout his coaching career.
“The most [players] I've ever played on the perimeter was five,” Self said during a media availability Thursday. “Now, I think we could play six on the perimeter and we could even play maybe seven [this season].”
Self said he usually likes eight to nine players playing 10-plus minutes per game. With just two bigs in junior David McCormack and redshirt senior Mitch Lightfoot, the minutes for perimeter players will open up.
Self also said there’s minimal distance between who will start and play bench roles.
“Let’s say there's three or four guys we know are going to be starters, but the separation with the fifth guy is that there's no separation, Self said. “It's not a bad problem. It's probably a good problem to have.”
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson is a part of the wing depth. After sitting out the majority of last season with an ankle injury, he is ready to make an impact in the rotation.
“I think we have a really good team with a lot of good players, a lot of versatile players,” Wilson said Thursday. “Any game it could be anyone's night and I think we’re all on board with that.”
With a multitude of scoring options and a point guard in senior Marcus Garrett who can make plays, Self believes the Jayhawks could score 80-plus points per game without a primary guy.
“We’ll have some different things that we go to, but I really could care less who scores on this team,” Self said. “We just need to play and let the open man take what he’s given.”
Sophomore guard/forward Tristan Enaruna also stressed the importance of sharing the ball with all the skill Kansas possesses.
“It's hard for one individual to be really good scoring-wise because I think this team has too much talent,” Enaruna said. “We've got too many guys that can score the ball and make plays, so I think it’s really balanced.”
Self said that although he hasn’t thought about how to best utilize the perimeter depth, he likes Kansas’ length and the team’s ability to shrink the court. McCormack is the lengthiest Jayhawk, and will look to protect the paint while becoming a solid scoring option.
“David would be the guy you would think would have to score points on a daily basis because he’s our big guy and we’ve always played through our bigs,” Self said. “Whoever is playing in that pivot spot probably has the best chance to score points.”
Kansas will reportedly open the season against Gonzaga in The Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 25.