As Kansas men’s basketball looks to end a three-game losing streak with a matchup against TCU Thursday night, senior guard Marcus Garrett said the team is coming in with a "new season" attitude.
“Practice has been great," Garrett said during a media availability Wednesday. “I feel like we have to come in with a different mindset, wanting to get better and wanting to win games.”
Garrett, who is one of three seniors on the roster alongside guard Chris Teahan and redshirt forward Mitch Lightfoot, is averaging a career-high 10.0 points and 4.9 rebounds this season.
Kansas will be facing TCU for the second time this season, following a blowout 93-64 victory over the Horned Frogs on Jan. 5.
Despite missing the first matchup due to injury, Garrett said he re-watched the game on Tuesday in preparation for the rematch.
“On the offensive end, I was just watching to see how smooth the offense looks, see what I could do better,” Garrett said. “Because I remember the last time we played TCU, our offense looked great.”
Garrett noted the potential lineup changes for the Jayhawks heading into Thursday’s game, and said he has been impressed with the attitude of his teammates.
“I feel that we always always play with each other, definitely in practice,” Garrett said. “I kinda feel there is always a mixture in practice but [coach Bill Self] has kind of done that a little bit and I feel like everyone’s attitude has been great.”
Garrett, the reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, said locking down defensively down the stretch will be key to getting back on track.
Specifically, Kansas will have to improve its three-point defense, as the Jayhawks are currently allowing opponents to shoot 34% from beyond the arc.
With Kansas currently in the midst of its worst start through 15 games since the 2005-06 season, Garrett said Thursday’s game is "very important."
“Definitely momentum, confidence booster and everything,” he said. “I think this is a big game for us.”