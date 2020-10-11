Kansas volleyball dropped two heartbreaking five-set matches against West Virginia this weekend. Much of this could be attributed to the youth and inexperience of Kansas.
The Jayhawks were able to improve their hitting percentage and take care of the ball much better than they did in their previous four matches. Yet Kansas was still unable to hold on and secure a match win, due to having all six players on the floor being freshmen at times.
The freshmen, although statistically performing well for the Jayhawks, couldn’t find results in the clutch or hit past the Mountaineer blockers. The inexperience definitely showed as each match got closer and closer, and the Jayhawks couldn’t hold onto their lead at the end.
“We used some depth and we used some folks who came in and did a really nice job," Kansas volleyball coach Ray Bechard said. "I thought they responded well."
Kansas held a late lead in a critical set three bout in the first match against West Virginia. With freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady leading the way with 18 kills on the night, the team was looking strong and held a tight lead.
West Virginia then took advantage of the inexperienced Jayhawks, rattling off some crucial points to pull in front with a 2-1 lead in the match
Another new face on the Kansas side, freshman outside hitter Karli Schmidt, played well in both matches. Schmidt finished with 12 kills Friday and led the Jayhawks with 17 kills Saturday.
In what was a breakout two-match series, Schmidt led the way in an unusual match. Elnady was held out for most of the match, allowing other players to get involved. Schmidt took advantage of the opportunity, but couldn’t lead the team to victory since the Jayhawks dropped the match in five sets.
Bechard said giving young players extended minutes means there will be plenty of "ups and downs."
“That can only get this competitive experience in situations like this,” Bechard said.
Kansas will look to get things back on track against Oklahoma in its next two- match series Oct. 16-17.