Kansas football has extended an offer to class of 2022 safety Kaleb Pillow, he announced Thursday via social media.
“I was actually in class when our new head coach at Coronado, coach D.J. Mann, walked in and said that someone wanted to talk to me,” Pillow told the Kansan Sunday evening. “I was talking to coach (Emmett) Jones for a minute and he offered me. I was in shock because I really didn’t know who it was at first."
"I’m definitely thankful. I’m definitely going to look more into the program, Kansas. Rock Chalk!” he said.
Pillow, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound, safety from Coronado High School in Lubbock, Texas, describes himself as a ‘ball hawk’.
“I like to go and get the ball,” he said. “When the ball is in the air, it’s mine.”
Kansas is Pillow’s first Division 1 offer.
“I like the defensive backs coach (Chevis Jackson),” Pillow said. “I really haven’t looked into the program that much, but I like the DB coach and the corners coach. The coaches want to build relationships with you first, which I like about them.”
He listed location and relationships as the two biggest factors in his college decision.
“I want to make sure my parents are able to come to most of my games,” Pillow said. “Also, like I said, relationships. I’m looking at how coaches build relationships with their players.
Pillow said he’s also taking into consideration the contract statuses of position coaches.
“I don’t want to go to Kansas, really like the defensive backs coaches and then their contract is up and they go somewhere else,” he said. “Then, I’d be stuck in a pickle.”