Just two hours after receiving an offer from UCLA, class of 2022 three-star forward Jai Smith received an offer from Kansas men’s basketball Thursday evening.
“I was just elated,” Smith told the Kansan. “Talking to coach [Norm] Roberts and to put that out there was huge.”
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound power forward from Bull City Prep in Durham, North Carolina, said a large part of his excitement comes from the history and stature of Kansas basketball.
“[Kansas is] definitely a huge, huge school I’m taking into consideration, especially being one of those blue blood schools,” Smith said. "They come up whenever you’re talking about basketball.”
Smith also noted Kansas’ success in preparing players for the NBA.
“They are very successful in getting players to the pros,” Smith said. “They’re a successful overall program and I look up to a lot of their [former] players like Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre, Frank Mason and players they’ve had in the past.”
With the new year approaching, Smith hinted at an upcoming college decision.
“My birthday is on Jan. 30 and I’m throwing out hints,” he said. “But I’m definitely going to be cutting this list pretty soon.”
“Definitely about to cut this list because I’m starting to think I know," Smith continued. "It’s coming into that point."
Ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 29 power forward and No. 150 overall prospect in the class of 2022, Smith labels himself as “Ben Simmons with a jump shot,” and said he has a similar build to former Memphis and current Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa.
“I really think I have that Kelly Oubre type of motor with the way he dunks the ball and takes shots," Smith said. "I definitely have that type of athleticism and defensive intensity. I don’t care who you are, I just play hard and show why I deserve to be top dog in the pros."
Smith also holds offers from Maryland, Alabama, Arizona, Buffalo, Clemson, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Hofstra, Houston, Howard, LSU, Marquette, Massachusetts, and Memphis, among other schools.