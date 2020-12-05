It wasn’t pretty by any stretch, but Kansas men’s basketball squeaked out a 65-61 win over North Dakota State in Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, despite a poor shooting and turnover-plagued game for the Jayhawks.
As a team, Kansas shot 39% from the field and 4-for-15 from three-point range. Most surprising was Kansas’ performance in the paint, as the Jayhawks were just 14-for-24 on layups.
“We’ve played a ton of games since I’ve been here just like today,” Kansas coach Bill Self said after the game. “I sensed some individuals were tired and played tired.”
The Jayhawks have played five games in the last 10 days, including three games in the past week.
The narrow victory Saturday came thanks to Self’s five-out lineup, which Kansas used for the majority of the second half. This lineup was heavily used due to the play of junior forward David McCormack, who played a season-low 13 minutes and had another tough game with seven points on 3-for-8 shooting.
“Dave got off to a good start to start in the second half offensively, but you guys saw that we probably defend better with five guards out there,” Self said. “After he got his third foul we went small and stayed small.”
Junior guard Tyon Grant-Foster was a game changer off the bench for Kansas in the five-guard lineup, finishing with eight points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. He was instrumental down the stretch, scoring the go-ahead basket to put Kansas up 62-61 with 1:20 left to play.
“Really I just saw the gap there, and [Self] is always like, ‘Be aggressive’,” Grant-Foster said about his go-ahead layup. “There wasn’t anybody on the opposite side to help, so I knew it was a good drive.”
Grant-Foster followed the go-ahead basket by blocking North Dakota State junior guard/forward Sam Griesel’s layup attempt with 10 seconds left in the game. The block secured the victory for the Jayhawks.
“I love blocking shots,” Grant-Foster said. “I was just waiting on my opportunity, and I showed [I can play] today.”
Grant-Foster added that Self told him prior to the game he needed to play good defense and rebound. After grabbing five rebounds and defending well in the first half with two steals, Grant-Foster was rewarded with a season-high 22 minutes.
“Tyon was great down the stretch,” Self said. “I’m really happy for him because he hasn’t had too many opportunities. I thought he was playing better defense, and as he continues to play better defense he’ll play more and certainly his offense will come.”
Kansas will look to regroup and fix its mistakes before taking on No. 9 Creighton at home Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.