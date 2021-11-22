Kansas football surrendered 56 points to Texas two weekends ago despite pulling out the 57-56 win in Austin. And this past weekend, the Jayhawks gave up 31 points to Texas Christian University, 24 of which came in the second half.

The Jayhawk's second half defense in both games struggled in regards to efficiency, however, coach Lance Leipold said he was content with how things looked in Fort Worth.

“I was very pleased,” Leipold said. “Especially with our short yardage run game... I thought we played good goal line defense [Saturday]. We played physical and within the box as well as we have, probably.”

Adding to Leipold’s praise, junior safety Kenny Logan Jr. said postgame Saturday that the team, specifically the defense, has started to see how everything connects.

“We, for four quarters, we started actually putting the game together,” Logan Jr. said. “We started actually see how the little things connect to each other and when we down, we just try not to stay down. We try to find a way to get out of the hole and just get some energy going for our team and that's what we tried to do [Saturday].”

Kansas Athletics said postgame that Logan Jr. is the first KU defensive back to have 15 tackles and two tackles-for-loss in a game since Chris Harris Jr. in 2009 against Southern Mississippi.

But the defense still has some improving to do, most notably, stopping teams on the first point of contact and not allowing them to extend plays.

“We just got to drive our feet and get guys on the ground,” Logan Jr. said.

Through the ups and downs, the first-year coach has remained bought in and displays the players' coach mentality.

“I’m proud of our team and where we are at, at this stage, even though we came a little short here [Saturday].” Leipold said.

Kansas takes on West Virginia Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. Prior to the game, seniors will be recognized in a Senior Night ceremony.