As the NCAA and several Power 5 conferences announced plans to continue to play college sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas football players voiced their opinions on the changes to the eligibility rule released by the NCAA Division I council.
The council voted Aug. 21 to give fall sport student-athletes an extra year of eligibility, regardless of how many games they play this season, as well as a blanket waiver to do so.
NCAA officially approves to allow fall sport student-athletes to compete in any amount of competitions this year - whether season in fall or moved to spring - & it will not count as a year of eligibility, sources told @Stadium— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 21, 2020
Senior linebacker Kyron Johnson said in a Zoom call with media Aug. 26 that he would be open to utilizing the extra year of eligibility.
“Honestly, I would say yeah, I would stay another year," Johnson said. "It’s a give and take for me, as you get older you start to realize, 'Are you really ready for what’s ahead?' So for me, I’m ready for it."
“So at the same time, if I want to move on and make it to [the NFL], then that’s what I’ll do," Johnson continued. "Or if I want to stay and make a bigger name for myself, I’ll do that."
Senior cornerback Kyle Mayberry is approaching his final season as his brother, freshman cornerback Deuce Mayberry, is just getting started for his first season as a Jayhawk.
Kyle Mayberry said during a call with media Monday that he was relieved when he first heard about the NCAA's recent decision regarding eligibility.
“Yeah, so actually at first when it came down to not knowing if we are going to get to play or not, obviously I was a little bit worried,” Mayberry said. “But now that they told us we would get that extra season, I don’t stress when falling asleep at night anymore.”
Kansas football will open up its season this Saturday against Coastal Carolina. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m.