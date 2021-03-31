Kansas men's basketball has added a commitment from Missouri Southern State University grad transfer Cam Martin, he announced Wednesday via social media.
100% Committed @KUHoops pic.twitter.com/Vv2a7E66NI— Cam Martin (@BigCam30) March 31, 2021
"Everybody knows about Kansas basketball," Martin said in an interview with the Kansan Wednesday. "It has such a great history."
Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self first contacted Martin on Monday, speaking to both Martin and his family.
"We had a great conversation," Martin said. "[Self] talked with my parents and they had a great conversation as well."
Martin said his call with Self on Tuesday night was a major factor in sealing the deal.
"It sounded like he was just as excited to have the opportunity to coach me as I was excited to have him call and say he wants to coach me," he said.
"I’m super excited to have the opportunity to play for Kansas."
Martin, a 6-foot-9, 240-pound power forward out of Yukon, Oklahoma, averaged 25 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season with the Lions.
He's an interesting add for Kansas and brings some size and athleticism in the post. Martin was an explosive scorer at the Division II level with seven games over 30 points and certainly has post skills that can translate.
"If you’re using one word (to describe me), it would be a winner," Martin said. "I’m willing to do anything whether it’s rebound, guard, knock down shots, post up, make great passes, making basketball plays. I’m just trying to play basketball the right way."
Martin attended Yukon High School in Yukon, Oklahoma and was considered a potential high-major prospect before suffering a dislocated knee, forcing him to miss the AAU season heading into his junior year.
"That really hurt my recruitment," Martin said. "My trainer had a good relationship with Jacksonville State. I went to Jacksonville State based off of him, committed early, signed early right after being injured."
Martin began his college career in 2017-18 at Jacksonville State, posting averages of 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 28 appearances.
"I kind of jumped the gun with that," Martin said. "It wasn’t a great fit for me and my playing style."
He transferred to Missouri Southern State for the 2018-19 season. Over the course of his two-year career at MSSU, Martin averaged a school-record 25.0 points per game.
"[Missouri State] has been great for me," he said. "I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I’m ready for that next step."
Martin's commitment puts Kansas at 13 current scholarship players for the 2021-22 season, assuming that junior guard Ochai Agbaji stays for a senior season instead of entering a loaded 2021 draft pool.
"I’m ready to get down to Lawrence, get better this summer, have a great season and win a lot of basketball games," Martin said.
We may see more roster shakeup within the next few weeks as players continue to enter the transfer portal at record numbers.
Kansas currently has the nation's No. 5-ranked recruiting class in 2021, according to 247Sports.com.