Kansas baseball’s freshman shortstop Maui Ahuna has earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after his stellar performance in the Jayhawk’s sweep over Creighton this weekend.
Ahuna has been great for Kansas all season, but this was his best weekend by far, as he hit 9-for-16 in the four-game series. Ahuna got the start at shortstop for the first time this year because of his consistent defense, but this weekend his hitting came through and the Big 12 committee took notice.
To open the weekend series, he recorded two back-to-back four-hit performances in the first two games. This red-hot start helped him hit a batting average of .563 for the series. Ahuna's batting average is.352 on the season and is second only redshirt junior third baseman Skyler Messinger at .361.
The best two games of the weekend for Ahuna were the first two, but even when he could not get multiple hits to fall in the third game, he earned three walks in his efforts.
This consistent plate presence is exactly what Ahuna brings to the table and it was on full display during the home opener at Hoglund Ballpark.
The freshman also shined on the defensive side of the ball recording six putouts and 12 assists in the series. Ahuna has had a little trouble finishing plays this season, but because of his sound footwork he has been near every ball hit his way. It was exciting to see him finish the plays this weekend and hold Creighton in critical situations.
Maui Ahuna, a Hawaii native, was the Perfect Game No. 5 player in Hawaii and the Big Island High School Player of the Year. Ahuna had a batting average of .531 his final season at Hilo High School and played very consistently at shortstop leading Hilo to a Big Island High School Championship.
The four-game sweep against Creighton brings the Jayhawks current win streak to six games and their overall record to 12-6. Big 12 play starts this weekend against West Virginia on Friday at 5:30 p.m., but first they will be heading to Lafayette for a two-game series with the first game starting tomorrow at 2:30 p.m.