Kansas volleyball was swept in its two-match series against Oklahoma this past weekend.
After a 5-set thriller in the first match, the Jayhawks were swept in three straight sets in their second match. A common narrative emerged in both matches: the Jayhawks couldn’t slam the door shut on the Sooners.
Kansas volleyball coach Ray Bechard knew the opportunities were there to stop the Sooners, but his team was unable to execute in the late stages.
“In many ways, you look for areas of growth and you find them,” Bechard said in a Kansas Athletics news release. “There were opportunities in the red zone — at 20-all, 22-all, 23-all. We jumped out to leads and we didn’t protect them.”
After taking a 2-0 set lead in the first match, the set was tied 22-22, with Kansas only needing three points to earn the sweep.
Instead, the Jayhawks allowed the Sooners to go on a 3-0 scoring run to secure the set.
The fifth set of the first match was the hardest pill to swallow for the Jayhawks. After fighting their way back from an early 5-0 deficit, the Jayhawks found themselves leading 13-10 late in the set, only needing two points to take the final set and the match.
Once again, the Sooners found a way to overcome the deficit and won the set on a 5-0 scoring run, along with the match.
In the second match, the Jayhawks' inability to finish proved fatal once again. In the first set, Kansas held a 24-22 lead, only needing a single point to take the set. Oklahoma once again found its way back into the match and sent the set to a deuce, eventually winning 28-26.
In the second set, Kansas was tied 21-21 with Oklahoma. But the Jayhawks again couldn’t find a way to put the Sooners away, as Oklahoma danced to another set victory to the tune of a 4-1 scoring run.
Bechard said the only way to overcome Kansas' closing issues is to keep working harder.
“We will get back to work Monday and this team will be intent on getting better with the opportunity to flip a few of those close games,” Bechard said in the release.
Kansas will look to bounce back when the Jayhawks visit TCU for another two-match series starting Thursday. First serve is set for 3:30 p.m.