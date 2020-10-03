Kansas football took a hard 47-7 loss to No. 17 Oklahoma State Saturday. The Jayhawks failed to stop the Cowboys' offense, allowing 593 total yards, including 295 rushing yards. With a significant portion of Kansas’ secondary defense being inactive, Saturday’s game provided an opportunity to evaluate the performances of the Jayhawks’ freshmen.
Tonight’s inactive list for #kufball pic.twitter.com/cqc3jczAX6— Sam Lance🌾 (@samlance_) October 3, 2020
Kansas was left without crucial secondary starters senior cornerback Kyle Mayberry and senior safety Ricky Thomas. Junior linebacker Dru Prox, another key defensive player for Kansas, also wasn’t able to play due to injury.
Kansas football coach Les Miles said after the game he was not allowed to share why the starters were listed on the inactive list. Instead, Miles emphasized their importance, and said "those are three guys that step in" as key pieces for the Jayhawks' defense.
The defense started things off nicely in the first half after junior safety Davon Ferguson stopped Oklahoma State redshirt senior running back LD Brown to hold the Cowboys to a field goal. Ferguson finished the game with 11 total tackles.
However, Ferguson’s stop was one of the few highlights from Kansas' defense in the first half. The Jayhawks gave up 362 total yards in the first half, along with four touchdowns and a field goal. Kansas trailed 31-0 at halftime.
Some fresh defensive backs stepped in for Kansas Saturday, including sophomore safety Nick Channel and freshman cornerback Duece Mayberry. Channel finished with eight total tackles and a sack.
Miles said Channel "made some of the most physical plays that were in the game."
Other freshmen who saw playing time were cornerbacks Johnquai Lewis and Karon Prunty, along with defensive linemen DaJon Terry and Jereme Robinson. Terry recorded four tackles and a sack, while Prunty added two total tackles.
Due to the inexperience on the field, the Jayhawks relied heavily on sophomore safety Kenny Logan Jr. He provided 12 total tackles, eight of which were solo. Logan also came close to intercepting the ball off Oklahoma State’s backup redshirt junior quarterback Ethan Bullock in the fourth quarter.
“We just had some miscues that we should’ve made plays on," Logan said after the game, "but that’s the stuff we’re going to go and work on,”
Senior linebacker Denzel Feaster also stood strong against the Oklahoma State offense, with seven total tackles.
After falling to 0-3 on the season, Kansas will face a bye week before taking on West Virginia in Morgantown Oct. 17. Kickoff time has not yet been confirmed.