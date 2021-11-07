In its 35-10 loss at the hands of in-state rival Kansas State, Kansas football used three different quarterbacks throughout the game due to injuries sustained to redshirt junior quarterback Jason Bean and senior quarterback Miles Kendrick.

Sophomore Jalon Daniels took most of the snaps during the game, playing the last drive of the first half and the entire second half, going 13-19 with 105 yards and a touchdown. The original plan for Daniels was for him to redshirt his sophomore season, but with injuries to Bean and Kendrick, that is now in question.

“[He] competed hard,” coach Lance Leipold said. “Your mindset, as much as tell someone to stay ready when you’re thinking certain things, you don’t think that two guys are going to be unavailable...I thought he did a fine job under the circumstances.”

Despite the unusual and unforeseen circumstances, Daniels said he was still ready to go if the time came.

“The game of football is always the next-man-up mentality,” Daniels said. “I’ve been taking this year to be able to sit behind Miles Kendrick and Jason Bean, just learn from them, just learn to be able to learn when the next opportunity comes.”

Bean had been the primary quarterback this year, only being replaced in blowout scenarios. He has been coach Lance Leipold’s go-to guy all year, but suffered an injury in the first quarter after taking a big hit on a run and came to the sideline holding his arm.

On the next drive, Kendrick came in for just a mere two plays before getting hit by a Wildcat defender. Kendrick’s legs got caught up under the defensive lineman as all of his weight borne down on Kendrick; he would not return to the game.

Bean returned on the next drive and played for another series after returning to the game, but eventually was replaced by Daniels on the last series of the half and wouldn’t return to action for the rest of the afternoon.

At this time, the severity and timeline of returning to the field for Bean and Kendrick are unknown, along with the severity of each injury.

The Jayhawks will return to action next Saturday, Nov. 13, traveling to Austin, Texas, to faceoff with the Texas Longhorns. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.